Covid19: Lockdown, a time to create lasting memories

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a lockdown of virtually all business activities and schools.

This implies that family members are at home as a result of the lockdown.

This period, according to some families, has helped strengthen their relationship, creating a strong bond among family members.

For Chioma Chukwudi, a business woman, this period has become an opportunity.

“I now have more time to spend with my husband as my business is being placed on hold due to the pandemic,” she said.

“My children were schooling away from home but this pandemic bought all of us together, giving us more time to bond and create lasting memories,” says Adebowale Ismail, a father of four children.

And for Abdullahi Hussein, a tanker driver, this period has given him the much-needed time he has been longing for. He now understands his children more than ever and has much time for his wife.

The lockdown has united neighbours and restored family relations.

“We now appreciate what really matters, we are able to eat together and have meaningful discussions with my family,” says Aminat Ajayi, a mother of three children

She added that the African culture was highly family inclined, but later became “overwhelmed by the economic demands and pressures of the country we find ourselves.”

This period is the best time to strengthen that crooked relationship you have with your loved ones because you are always busy with work or other stuff.

Spend time with your children, wife and husband.

Listen to their concerns, understand each other’s needs and create lasting memories.

