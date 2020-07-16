COVID19: Kaduna poly ready to reopen – Rector

ADVERTISEMENT

Rector, Kaduna Polytechnic, Professor Idris Bugaje has said that the institution under his leadership has taken all necessary measures to ensure safe re-opening for students once the Federal Government gives a go ahead.

Speaking with journalists in an interview, Professor Bugaje disclosed that the Kaduna Polytechnic has produced its own sanitizing machine.

According to him, “We have gotten equipment that can measure your temperature, not even the ordinary one. We have an Ultraviolet, UV based sanitizer which we are using with 210 nanometers.

“This bandwidth of ultraviolet radiation is not harmful to the eyes or skin, so by the time you pass through this, any type of germs or virus in your body will be killed.”

He added that the institution has a very robust clinic to accommodate sick patients and all the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have been put in place.

He added, “We rely heavily on the state isolation centre so that when ever there is a case we can immediately refer them there, we have ambulances that can convey them to the isolation centre.”

Commending the rector for a job well done in the institution, the umbrella body of Polytechnic students, the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) expressed appreciation to the Kaduna Polytechnic management for fast-tracking efforts to reopen the school.

NAPS National President, Sunday A. Asuku expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness exhibited so far by Kaduna Polytechnic, saying “With temporary isolation center in view, massive procurement of face mask for students, additional exit gate to avert congestion, automatic and manual hand washing and sanitizing machines all in place, the institution has set the pace for others.”

“We are confident that if all Tertiary Institutions emulate Kadpoly and her giant strides in post Covid-19 containment effort for resumption of academic activities, no case or spread of virus will be recorded on any campus across Nigeria.

“We strongly implore other Tertiary Institution management to emulate Kadpoly management most critically her hostel rehabilitation and construction scheme through Public Private Partnership (PPP),” Asuku said.

