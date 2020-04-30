COVID-19: Zamfara indigenes sneaking into Osun – Oyetola

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola yesterday raised the alarm over the alleged influx of Zamfara State’s indigenes into the state.

Oyetola, through his Chief of Staff, Adeyanju Abdullah Binuyo, said the government was aware of the influx.

He urged the residents not to panic as adequate security measures had been put in place to arrest the situation.

He said all northern youths who escaped into the state by hiding in trucks carrying essential goods had been tracked down and would be sent back to their home states immediately.

He said the state government had mandated the Amotekun corps to man all the entry points to properly check and monitor all trucks bringing essential goods into the state “till they offload their goods and immediately escorted out of the state.”

“Government is aware of a huge influx of non- Osun residents into the state, especially from Zamfara. They were coming majorly through the Ondo axis, accompanying trucks that are carrying food materials purportedly to be sold around the South West generally.

“The intelligence that we’ve gathered in the last few days is such that they usually have two or a maximum of three people attached to a truck to assist in discharging the goods. But now we have sometimes ten of them hidden among the goods,” he said.

