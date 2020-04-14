COVID-19: Why we recommended lockdown extension – SGF

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has said the committee recommended the lockdown extension in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states because it is tied to the survival of the nation.

He said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the joint national briefing of the PTF on COVID-19.

According to him, when the PTF briefed the nation on Monday, it reported that its assessment had been submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari and also advised that Nigerians should await further pronouncements.

“The Presidential broadcast addressed several critical issues of concern to our survival as a nation. After very meticulous assessment of the recommendations of the PTF, Mr. President has authorized the extension of the restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the FCT for an additional fourteen days effective Monday 13th April, 2020.

“Such a monumental decision has been taken at great pains and we continue to appeal to Nigerians to show a lot of understanding, comply with orders, observe social distancing, keep a high level of personal and respiratory hygiene, stay at home unless it is compelling to go out and generally take responsibility for playing your individual role in this war,” Mustapha said.

He said some areas in the speech of the President needed to be stressed, including Mr. President’s acceptance of responsibility as a democratically elected leader who has the overall interest of Nigerians at heart.

