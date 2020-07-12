COVID-19: Why Nigeria’s students can’t miss WASSCE 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Students have been home since March ending, but at least two classes of students need to write certificate examinations shortly, but are being held back by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An educationist has warned of grave consequences if students are not allowed to write the certificate exams this year.

The exams are the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), conducted by the West African Examinations Council for students across the region.

This week, a pan-Yoruba suggested member states across the region should meet to decide the fate of their children, considering the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to ensure their children’s education continues despite the pandemic.

In the absence of an exam and a return to school, children could lose an entire year of schooling. They had already lost a full term since March, and a possible return to school as lockdown eases is still uncertain.

Education minister Adamu Adamu has already said on July 7 Nigerian students would not take the exams, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Prof. Charles Ayo, also a former Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University, said Nigerian students not taking the exams would harm their admission chances into tertiary institutions.

“However, there is wisdom on the part of government. The outbreak of COVID-19 during the period is better imagined than experienced,” he said.

“And since the entire country is involved, it is obvious that there be a delay in having the examination and not outright cancellation.

“Therefore, it is better for the Federal Government to thread on the part of caution than to allow our students to fall victims of the disease,” he said.

