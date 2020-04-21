COVID-19: Why I denied five govs flight approvals — Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has said that he denied five governors flight approval since the closure of the airports and the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of measure to check the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Sirika said this on Tuesday in Abuja, at the 16th joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

According to him, two of the governors were from the South-east, two from South-south while one was from North-central.

He also said that three out of the five governors who were denied flight approval were members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Every single flight that we approved and will be approved will be an essential flight and 98 percent of the essential flight will be connected to COVID-19. A few of them, maybe one percent may be either repatriation, request from the diplomatic community which must go through foreign affairs, or repatriation due to illness of another kind which will be medical-kind and those evacuations will also need a stamp of a teaching hospital.

“For a flight to be approved, it shows that it is diligently done. It must be essential, COVID-19 related or other essential flights like cargo that will bring in medicines or equipment or other things related to COVID-19 or our whole wellbeing like food. Please trust us and bear with us for this period but it will end soon by God’s grace,” he said.

