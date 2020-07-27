COVID-19: Wearing face masks better than being on ventilators — NCDC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said that it is better and less cumbersome for Nigerians to wear nose masks as precautionary measures in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He was speaking on Monday in Abuja at the 53rd joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

According to him, he was aware that most Nigerians complained that using face masks is stressful.

He, however, said that wearing face masks is less cumbersome and less stressful when compared to being on a ventilator.

“Wearing a mask may seem very cumbersome but I promise you that it is less cumbersome than being on a ventilator.

“Over the last few weeks, many of you may have heard stories of survivors but there are many stories that could have been told that you have not heard, stories of those that have passed away,” Ihekweazu said.

He also advised Nigerians of the need to take responsibility by ensuring that their lives and those of their loved ones are preserved.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic involves the efforts of everyone, not just the government alone.

