COVID-19: We won’t reintroduce total lockdown again — FG

The Federal Government has explained why it may not re-introduce a total lockdown of the country over the COVID-19 rising cases.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the 42nd joint national briefing of the taskforce.

“As we had indicated in my first address on this subject that we will study the situation, look at it and see how we are going and if there is need for a review, that review will be advised by data, by science, by experiences of other jurisdictions and by the peculiarities of our environment.

“To go back to a total lockdown must be taken in the context of what we desire to achieve, after we’ve lockdown for about five weeks and seen how we fared.

“So the issue of review might not have that in contemplation because you can’t move forward and begin to move backwards again,” Mustapha said.

He said that in terms of the strategic implementation of the policies, government might not be looking towards that direction.

