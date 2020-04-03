Covid-19: Ward chair arrested for collating bank details

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Edo arrested a ward chairman of APC, Sunday Erhabor, on allegations he was collating names and bank details of unsuspecting residents under the pretext of providing stimulus package to cushion the effects of Covid-19 lockdown on the state.

Erhabor had claimed he had the mandate of the state government and was acting on the instruction of the local government party executives.

The governor’s media aide, Crusoe Osagie, said the state government was not party.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s relief package is meant for the poor and vulnerable persons only, the details of which would be made public soon.

“And I want to clarify that the state government has not recruited anybody or group of persons to collate names or bank details on its behalf. Members of the public are advised to disregard the message.”

When contacted the state police public relations, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said he was yet to be briefed on the development.

