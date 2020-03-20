COVID-19: WAEC postpones 2020 WASSCE

ADVERTISEMENT

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Nigeria and West African Sub-region has put on hold the conduct of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020.

The postponement was as a result of the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its implications for the conduct of WASSCE for school candidates following the anxieties it has generated among the populace.

A statement by the Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr. Patrick E. Areghan, said that the decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the federal and state governments in Nigeria and governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease.

“Consequently, the earlier released timetable for the conduct of the examination is hereby suspended until further notice,” he said.

He assured all candidates, schools presenting candidates for the examination and other stakeholders that the decision would be reviewed once the health situation improves.

