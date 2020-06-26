COVID-19: Volunteers, artistes sensitise rural dwellers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oji River Volunteers team in Enugu State, in collaboration with some musicians in the area, on Thursday, embarked on a four-day sensitisation on COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group will visit 20 wards of the council and markets, educating the people on the best ways to avoid contracting the virus.

The Chairman of the local government area, Mr. Frank Udemezue, while declaring open the sensitisation at the council’s headquarters in Oji, described the exercise as “patriotic”.

Udemezue said it would go a long way to enlightening rural dwellers on danger of contracting the Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Udemezue noted that the sensitisation had reaffirmed the fact that every person had a role to play in curtailing the spread of coronavirus in Enugu state.

“I will like to thank the convener of this noble event Oji River Covid-19 Volunteer Team because this is a great initiative.

“My word to the people of Oji River is that they must take this sensitisation very seriously because day-to-day, this pandemic is increasing in Nigeria and Enugu State,” Udemezu added.

The Council boss maintained that he had deployed all necessary materials in his disposal to ensure that Oji River remained free from COVD-19.The convener of the Volunteer Team, Mrs. Onyinye Ude, said they were worried by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, which she said, informed their decision to embark on the sensitisation.

Ude regretted that many people stopped observing precautionary measures stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for disease Control, (NCDC) and the state government immediately the lockdown was eased.

“So what we are doing today is to remind our people that Covid-19 is still in existence, and is even affecting us more than it was during the lockdown.

“So we need to continue with the prevention and management as directed by the NCDC and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Following the ease of lockdown, attention of the people is being weaned by the fact that COVID-19 is no more thriving or is going down.

“But with this sensitisation, there will be much enforcement this time,” she pointed out. She disclosed that the sensitisation was possible through the contributions of well-meaning individuals of Oji River extraction, stressing that the Volunteers were not paid for the exercise.

Leader of local musicians, Mr. Moses Udegbunam said they would use local minstrels to educate the people on COVID-19 precautionary measures.

According to him, music is the best way to impart messages, especially at the grassroots, “So this is our own way of assisting government in fighting coronavirus.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App