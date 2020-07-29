COVID-19: USAID launches radio programme for school children in Adamawa, Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a radio programme for school children in Adamawa and Gombe states with a view to keep them busy and engaged in learning even while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Transactional Radio Instruction (TRI) is a home schooling program geared towards strengthening education system with the capacity to deliver access to high quality education options that respond to the needs of all children.

The program, which is expected to be implemented by the American University of Nigeria (AUN) under the Strengthening Education in North East Nigerian States (SENSE) with funding from the US government, hopes to target more than 500,000 students in the two states.

Speaking about the project, the Deputy Chief of Party of SENSE, Dr Grace Malgwi, said, “what sets the program different with others is the use of (TELA) model of “Muyi Karatu” meaning lets read and the inclusion of a Male and Female, through Nana and Saleh with a workbook which would be a guide to them during the thirty minutes program of “Dandalin Karatu” meaning the platform of learning.”

A representative from Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), Mr Stephen Medugu, said BESDA had engaged some parents, teachers and traditional rulers with 56, 351 workbooks in order to support children of primary 1 to 3 to tune in to the radio when the program is on.

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Crowther Seth, lauded the efforts of USAID in coming up with a programme to keep children busy while still at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He described education as the pillar of the Fitiri-led administration and prays for full implementation of the program.

Earlier speaking, a former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, charged parents to keep the children engaged throughout the TRI program so as to keep them on track.

