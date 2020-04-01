COVID-19: UNICEF trains 13 facilitators in Kano on child protection

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has conducted a one-day training for 13 of its facilitators from the 44 Local Government Areas to protect children against coronavirus spread.

In his opening remarks at the training on Wednesday, the Chief of Kano Field Office, Mr Maulid Warfa, said the training was crucial to boost the capacity of the facilitators in order to achieve the set goals.

He tasked the facilitators on sending the right message in their respective areas of coverage, saying that children needed to be protected against coronavirus across the globe.

In a presentation, Dr Ogu Enamako, Communication for Development Specialist at the UNICEF Kano office, highlighted that the training was vital in view of the effect of the scourge on the world.

He explained that Kano could use the existing structures used for polio fight, to strategise for campaign against the COVID-19 spread and containment.

Enamako noted that the aim of the training was to provide a platform for convergence of ideas and information on COVID-19 prevention in Kano.

According to him, we aim to promote understanding of the COVID-19 and how to approach it.

“We also want do deepen participants’ understanding of social norms in the context of COVID-19 and how to address them,’’ he said.

In another presentation, the Manager, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project, Mr Rafiq Salih, tasked the facilitators on sending the right message.

He explained that it was best to send a precise message to the communities in order to get the desired effect.

He urged the facilitators to utilise the skills acquired from the training to communicate effectively at local levels where they operate.

A participant, Maryam Jallo, told NAN that she had taken a lot of communication skills from the training, which would improve her work in her local government of coverage. (NAN)

