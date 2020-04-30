COVID-19: UNIBEN manufactures ventilator

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus pandemic, a team of researchers in the Faculties of Engineering and Medical Sciences, University of Benin (UNIBEN), have manufactured a ventilator.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, and made available to journalists, said the clinically tested ventilator has been presented to the management of the institution.

She said the invention was in response to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami’s challenge to the various experts in the university to strive to make a relevant impact in order to place the institution among the very best.

The research team leader, Prof. Kissinger Obahiagbon, explained that the group known as COVID-19 initiative took into consideration the peculiar circumstances of the country and came up with the ventilator, which would work without electricity for at least one hour and also function in dual mode for adults and children.

Responding, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lilian Salami, commended the research team for the feat, especially for looking inwards in an effort to seek a solution to the coronavirus pandemic.

