COVID-19: UK govt announces £1bn catch-up plan for school students

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson have announced that the government will allocate one billion pounds ($1.2 billion) to provide tutoring and additional resources to school students that have missed lessons as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This £1 billion catch-up package will help headteachers to provide extra support to children, who have fallen behind while out of school,” Johnson said as the proposals were unveiled on Friday.

According to the government, $434 million will be given to support a tutoring scheme for the most disadvantaged students, and $806 million will be divided among the country’s state-run schools to bolster resources.

“I am determined to do everything I can to get all children back in school from September, and we will bring forward plans on how this will happen as soon as possible,” Johnson added.

Certain elementary school year groups returned to classes earlier this month and some of the country’s high schools also reopened from Monday.

The current government guidelines stipulate that no more than 25 percent of students in grades 10 and 12 can be present at one time.

Schools are continuing to provide in-person teaching to vulnerable children and those of frontline workers, such as health care professionals, who have continued to work amid lockdown measures. (Sputnik/NAN)

