COVID-19: UCH boss tests negative, 6 days after testing positive

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, who tested positive for the coronavirus last Friday has now tested negative.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mr. Toye Akinrinlola, said the result of the sample taken on Tuesday which was released about 3:00pm on Thursday, came out negative.

“I have the pleasure to announce that the repeat test of the UCH CMD, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo has returned negative. He had earlier tested positive to the COVID-19 virus last Friday.

“Prof. Otegbayo had on Sunday personally said in a statement that he tested positive for COVID-19 and admonished all those who had contact with him to go on self-quarantine.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“However, his samples were taken again on Tuesday, 31st March, 2020. Today, at about 3:00pm, the result came out negative,” the statement read.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App