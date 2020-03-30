COVID-19: U.S. to evacuate citizens from Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Consulate in Lagos has confirmed emergency flights to evacuate its nationals from Nigeria.

In a statement on its website, the US mission said the flights will depart from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and fly directly to Washington-Dulles International Airport in Virginia (Washington, D.C.) this week.

The statement added that the U.S. Embassy in Abuja was also working to arrange a similar flight from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

It advised its citizens to go to the airport once they receive a letter indicating that they have a seat on the flight.

It warned that those without confirmation letter would be turned away and would not be allowed to enter the airport.

Meanwhile, US President, Donald Trump, has extended federal guidelines on social distancing until April 30 after a top health official warned between 100,000 to 200,00 people could die from coronavirus in the United States.

The US has 139,000 confirmed infections, more than any other country in the world.

