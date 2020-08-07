  1. Home
COVID-19: U.S. lifts global travel advisory

The U.S has lifted the Global Level 4 Health Advisory, which it issued in March against all international travels by Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of State announced the decision in a statement on Thursday, citing improving health and safety conditions in some countries.

Now, the country is returning to its previous system of travel advice based on country-specific conditions ranging from levels 1-4.

“This is in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions.

“It will also provide U.S. citizens more detailed information about the current status in each country.

“We continue to recommend U.S. citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic,” the department said.

It advised Americans intending to embark on international travels to check the entire Travel Advisory for their destination(s), on its website.

“We are closely monitoring health and safety conditions across the globe, working in partnership with the CDC and other agencies.

“As always, we will regularly update our destination-specific advice to U.S. travelers as conditions evolve,” it added. (NAN)

