COVID-19: Two arrested after Indian teen was sexually assaulted at isolation centre

ADVERTISEMENT

Two men have been arrested after a 14-year-old girl undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 medical centre in New Delhi was sexually assaulted by another patient in the facility, police said on Friday.

Police chief Jatin Singh said the accused were a 19-year old man, and another, who reportedly filmed the incident at the centre in south Delhi. COVID-19: Nigeria records 604 new cases, 20 deaths

COVID-19: More girls to drop out of school – NPC

The crime took place last week at the facility – India’s largest COVID-19 treatment centre with 10,000 beds – but came to light via local media reports on Friday.

The girl and the accused were admitted to the centre with mild symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

In her complaint, the victim said she was assaulted in the bathroom area and that the other man filmed the assault on his mobile phone, the Hindustan Times reported.

With a total of over 1.2 million coronavirus cases and 30,600 deaths, India is the third worst-hit country after the U.S and Brazil.

It registered 49,310 new cases on Friday.

This is not the first time a sexual assault has been reported from a COVID-19 facility in India.

Last week, a woman was allegedly assaulted in a quarantine centre in Mumbai.

A week prior, a security guard was arrested for raping a minor inside an isolation ward in Patna city. (dpa/NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App