Covid-19: Transporters demand thermometers, cameras at parks

ADVERTISEMENT

The National President of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Mohammed Musa, has asked the Federal Government supply thermometers at motor parks nationwide and train its members on how to help curtail spread of the coronavirus.

The RTEAN Boss equally demanded cameras at the parks to help monitor the goings- on, while pledging the association’s commitment to help curtail the spread of the virus.

Musa also applauded the government for reducing fuel pump price, describing it as a welcome development.

He spoke at the weekend in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the 11th State Delegates Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“There is need to create awareness for the passengers,” he said.

Speaking on the reduction of fuel price, Musa promised that the leadership of the union would meet and decide on the review of transport fare to ensure the masses benefit from the new pump price.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App