Covid-19: Toyota donates 3 ambulances to Lagos

Toyota and its foremost dealer Elizade donated three units of ambulances to Lagos state government to ramp up response to Covid-19.

City News reports that Lagos has the highest number of confirmed cases across the country. As at yesterday afternoon, the state has 91 out of 171 confirmed cases.

The three ambulances were handed over to the First Lady of the State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu by the Public Relations Team Lead of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Bukki Ogunnusi.

Sanwo-Olu was supported by the Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde and other Senior Officials of the government.

Chairman of TNL and Founder of Elizade, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, was quoted in a statement that the Coronavirus pandemic deserves the cooperation of all and sundry to defeat “vicious virus.”

“Covid-19 is a vicious virus that is presently ravaging people all over the world. Everything humanly possible must be done to quickly contain the pandemic. The government needs the support of all well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organizations to fight the evil scourge and all hands must be on deck”.

The Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Kunle Ade-Ojo added that “the gesture is in recognition and commendation of the continuous efforts of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his indefatigable team to contain the spread of the virus”.

