COVID-19 tourney: Enugu Rangers waiting for CAF for confirmation

The General Manager of Enugu Rangers International football club, Mr. Davidson Owumi has said that African football governing body, CAF is yet to officially communicate to the club on the planned COVID-19 fundraising tournament.

It will be recalled that FIFA had listed Enugu Rangers and Enyimba alongside 14 other African top clubs that will play in the fundraising tournament.

Speaking with Daily Trust yesterday, the former international striker said the club saw the news online and is yet to be formally informed. This is the seventh time Nigerian champions are honoured to be part of the project.

“We have seen it on line but before we make any move on that, we must be officially communicated by the appropriate authority before anything is done.

“But it’s a great honour and opportunity to relate with other members of the football community,” he said.

A list of 16 top clubs in the continent, selected based on popularity, are invited for the tournament by CAF through the world governing football body, FIFA.

FIFA said such tournaments would also be held in other continents but did not put a time frame.

Esperance of Tunisia, Al Ahly of Egypt, Kaiser Chiefs of South Africa, TP Mazembe of Congo DR and Accra Hearts of Oak of Ghana are also listed for the tournament scheduled to hold on home and away format.

Zamalek of Egypt, Orlando Pirates of South Africa, Kampala City Club KCC of Uganda, Zesco United of Zambia, El Merreikh of Sudan, Gor Mahia of Kenya, AS Vita of Congo,, Raja Casablanca and Wydad both of Morocco complete the list.

FIFA also disclosed that the tournament would only take place ‘when it is safe for fans to return to the stadium.

