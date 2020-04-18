COVID-19: Three die in Lagos as death toll rises to 13

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos state has recorded three new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 13; the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed on Saturday.

Professor Abayomi, who disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle: @ProfAkinAbayomi, explained that the deceased include two males and one female aged 52, 63 and 67years respectively.

EDITOR’S PICK: COVID-19- Ministers wear masks for briefings, healthcare personnel work without them

He disclosed that two of the deceased had underlying health issues, adding that the two males had no travel history or record of contact with any confirmed infected person.

“The female was however suspected to have had contact with an infected person who recently returned to Nigeria,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Friday reported fifty-one coronavirus cases, taking the total of confirmed cases in the country to 493.

According to the NCDC, 159 patients have been successfully treated and discharged while 17 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria.

#COVID19Lagos Update *️⃣32 new #COVID19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 17, 2020.

*️⃣Total number of confirmed cases in Lagos now stands at 286.

Commenting on the COVID-19 update, Prof. Abayomi said the state’s record shows that 32 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 17, 2020 (yesterday), thus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 286.

So far, as of Friday, 90 patients have been successfully managed and discharged from the isolation facilities in the State.

He, however, appealed to residents of the State to continue to maintain social distancing and call 08000CORONA for any COVID-19 related issues.

