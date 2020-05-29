COVID-19: Three Crowns provides relief to 11,000 families

ADVERTISEMENT

Three Crowns milk has partnered four non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to give relief packages of quality dairy nutrition to 11,000 families in Lagos, Ibadan and Ekiti in supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Lagos, Three Crowns partnered with Lagos Food Bank to cater for 3,944 families, and Tahara Collective to cater to 1,000 families.

In Ibadan, Oyo state, the brand partnered with Made Great by God Foundation to cater to 3,717 families. In Ekiti State, Bayo Omoboriowo Foundation is Three Crowns’ partner and it catered to 2,490 families with the brand’s nourishing items.

Speaking on the charity gesture, the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, said that the brand was moved to ease the nutrition challenges of the most vulnerable in these communities, which the COVID-19 global pandemic has thrown at them.

She said, “Three Crowns strongly believes that eating right, feeding well and living healthy is a vital start in the fight against the pandemic.”

Three Crowns fitness campaign also helped Nigerians to keep fit during the lockdown, through a weekly live fitness and cardio session on the brand’s Instagram handle. This was hosted by a renowned fitness coach, Shedams.

The live interactive sessions on Instagram address challenges on fitness, diet, mental health and it offers tips on how to make money during the lock down and afterwards.

