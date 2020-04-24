COVID-19: Tension in Jos as man slumps, dies after alighting from vehicle

ADVERTISEMENT

There is palpable tension in Jos, Plateau State capital after a man, who alighted from a vehicle from Ibadan, Oyo State, slumped and died at the Angle D/Vom junction.

Our correspondent, who visited the scene, discovered that people were running helter-skelter and many kept their distance from the corpse.

A vulcanizer at the junction told our correspondent that the man came with his wife in a car carrying chickens and that the wife has been isolated by some people.

Members of the Jos South health unit, whom our correspondent met at the scene, declined to give any comment.

They were however seen blocking people going near the corpse.

Daily Trust reports that Plateau state recorded its first COVID-19 case on Thursday.

The index case was said to be a Kano-returnee.

