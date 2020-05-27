COVID-19: Tech group launches virtual classroom

ADVERTISEMENT

A new interactive virtual classroom platform, ViCLASS, has launched in Nigeria to cushion the effects of school closure following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This pandemic has changed the age-old chalk-talk teaching model to the one rooted in technology.

ViCLASS Integrated Virtual Learning Platform by Ham Network Limited can be accessed from anywhere with an internet-connected laptop or mobile device through a web browser.

READ: COVID-19: Reps seek review of school curriculum

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

A statement by the firm’s media relations manager in Abuja, Christopher Oulu-Crown, said the platform charges are as low as N12 daily and N300 monthly per student’s course enrollment for the shared solution.

According to Christopher: “This product brings a completely new concept to learning by taking students and instructors (which may include; lecturers, teachers or trainers) to a virtual reality of an assuredly better version of their traditional classroom experience – a learning experience without borders.”

ViCLASS Virtual Study Center is an integrated learning platform that has a virtual classroom which enables a live audio and video conferencing sessions between students and instructors, he added.

The statement said instructors have the feature to open a live class session, section students into groups for group discussion, upload presentation materials, write and draw on an interactive white teaching board amongst other features.

“Students, who join a live class session, can ask their instructor questions in text or by unmuting their microphone.

“Both parties have the feature to stream videos together within the virtual classroom.

“Beyond the Virtual Classroom feature in the Virtual Study Center, instructors can issue assignments, open discussion forum topics, and grade assignments submitted by students,” according to the company.

On the other hand, students can submit assignments, reply, or comment on open discussion forum topics in text, audio, or video format.

Students can also take their exams directly from the Virtual Study Center.

The company said: “ViCLASS offers two types of service packages; a dedicated and shared solution.

“The dedicated solution is majorly for education providers that have a high number of students and wants to have their own branded virtual study center while the shared solution is a general virtual study center for education providers who do not have many students and do not mind sharing a virtual study center with others unnoticed.”

ViCLASS is a Managed Cloud LMS and a Virtual Study Center for developing, hosting, management, and delivery of educational courses by corporate organizations, training firms, schools and universities.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App