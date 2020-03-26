COVID-19 team fishes out foreign returnee in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

A man (names witheld), who allegedly hid himself since return to Makurdi in Benue state from a foreign country, has been fished out by the Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus in the state.

Our correspondent reports that samples of the man’s blood and members of his family have also been taken to Abuja for testing.

Residents in the Welfare Quarters suburb of Makurdi where the man and his family hid over a few days now had drew the attention of the committee to the development as they worried that he was not presenting his household to the Coronavirus committee for further determination of their health status.

It was learnt that the committee presently headed by the state deputy governor, Benson Abounu, after complaints by the man’s neighbours swung into action to discover him at his residence where he allegedly isolated himself.

The State Commissioner for Information and a member of the committee, Ngunan Addingi, told newsmen in Makurdi that the discovery of the foreign returnee was made possible after diligent investigations.

She confirmed that the man was found at his residence in Welfare Quarters where he has been living in self-isolation with his family since coming into the state.

Addingi added that the man has however not shown any symptoms or signs of illness but placed himself on isolation in line with requirements by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for all returnees from abroad.

The information commissioner further explained that the man and his family were examined by the unit and no signs of infection with the virus were yet discovered on them. “So, his blood sample has been taken and sent to Abuja for more investigation”, she said.

Addingi said the man assured the committee that he was aware of the need for him and his family to stringently isolate themselves from contact with the public as required by law and that they have been doing so since arrival in the state.

