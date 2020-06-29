COVID-19: Teachers resume in Oyo

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers of public schools in Oyo State, on Monday, resumed work in compliance with the directive of the state government in preparation for reopening of schools in the state.

A significant number of teachers were sighted in most public schools visited in Ibadan whereas, in some of the schools, between three and four teachers were sighted in the premises.

Earlier, the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, chaired by Governor Seyi Makinde, had directed that pupils in primary 6, students in JSS 3 and SSS3 would resume on July 6, while teachers should resume on July 29.

Some school principals said that the teachers who had been trained by the government on COVID-19 prevention would train their colleagues and other non-teaching staff on safety guidelines in view of resumption.

Mrs Folasade Ayodele, Vice-Principal of an Islamic high school, said that school resumption on July 6 was visible with the cooperation of other stakeholders in education, especially the Parents Teachers Association (PTA).

“We have been asked to speak with the PTA and philanthropists in the neighbourhood to donate.

“We will roll out our plans on ensuring safety while we still deliberate on actualising the plans as the event unfolds,” Ayodele said.

Mr Akinkunmi Ogunsola, Principal, St. Patrick School, Basorun, Ibadan, said that teachers were on ground to ensure adequate preparations for students to resume.

“We have provided water, sanitiser, and soaps; we have stickers displayed around the school to educate whoever that comes in.

“When the students finally resume, the school will roll out other plans as directed by the government,” Ogunsola said.

Also, Mrs Dasola Bello, Principal, Oba Akinyele Memorial High School, lbadan, said: “We had series of seminars for principals, vice-principals, and teachers and more will still be done on COVID-19 prevention with the modules provided by the state government.

“Government has provided the teachers and students with face masks which will be distributed.

“You can see that individuals came with their masks and we are adhering to safety protocols right from the entrance of the school gate. We will keep this up”.

Bello said that parents also had their stake in education and believed they were ready to do their own bit.

”They may collaborate with the government in fumigating the school premises; parents should keep their wards healthy and if any child is sick, the person should stay at home.

“Social distancing will not be a problem because only 150 students will be allowed to resume which is still a manageable size.

”There are classes and furniture to accommodate them to ensure safety.

“Some teachers have been appointed as health officials and there are counselors to see to it that safety guidelines are adhered to,” Bello said.

Mr Aremu Akanfe, Proprietor of God is Able Group of School, said that the school had participated in the government training on COVID-19 and its teachers were also being trained.

“We have washing hand basins. Sanitiser has been provided for our students and we have fumigated the school premises,” Akanfe said.

However, some parents expressed divergent views on releasing their children to resume school on July 6 as directed by the government.

Mrs Chinyere Babalola, a parent, said that her child would resume school on July 6 as she has confidence that she would adhere to safety rules on COVID-19.

“I know she is mature and has a very good knowledge of COVID-19. I can trust her to follow through on it.

“She will go with her face mask and sanitiser as school resumes. Schools can’t be closed forever because life has to go on in spite COVID-19,” Babalola said.

Another parent, Mrs Ibukun Anifalaje, said that she was not in support of students in terminal classes resuming because, according to her, adequate measures are not in place.

“In schools, we have more than 30 pupils per class, how can they ensure safety?

“Before schools were closed when COVID-19 just started, you will see schools providing water only with no soap.

“We can’t be sure things are provided in abundance for the students.

“I have told my children that they might not resume though he is to write the West African School Certificate Examinations (WASCE). He will do it next year if he needs to.

“Even these children cannot tolerate the face masks for long and they will play with themselves. It is someone that is alive that will write examinations,” Anifalaje said.

But the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said that the government was doing all it could to ensure the safety of students upon resumption. (NAN)

