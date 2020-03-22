Covid-19: Taskforce storms Ogun churches to enforce gatherings ban

  1. Home
By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date

A Task Force deployed by Ogun State Government on Sunday stormed churches in Abeokuta, to enforce compliance of the directive, which banned gatherings of over 50 people in the state.A Task Force deployed by Ogun State Government on Sunday stormed churches in Abeokuta, to enforce compliance of the directive, which banned gatherings of over 50 people in the state.

