Covid 19 taskforce inspects reopened FCT schools [video]

The taskforce on Covid-19 in the FCT has begun inspecting schools, which opened this week, to enforce guidelines put in place for their reopening and to forestall a spread of the coronavirus as exit-class students prepare for examinations

