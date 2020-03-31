COVID-19 survivor: My experience at isolation centre

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian, who returned from the United Kingdom and was tested positive for COVID-19, revealed on her social media platform that she had been discharged after testing negative twice at the isolation ward of the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba.

She is one of the eight patients who have been discharged after testing negative twice for coronavirus.

Recounting how it all started, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, the Executive Director, Stand to End Rape, said: “I returned to Nigeria from the UK post-Commonwealth event (I totally enjoyed) and fell ill. As a responsible person, I self-isolated.

“Days after, I tested positive for COVID-19,” she said. “Before returning, I had planned several interviews, I was scheduled to start a fantastic consultancy job and was also expecting to sign a contract worth millions. I lost them all.”

Speaking further, Oluwaseun said: “I had to self-isolate and also inform people I came in close contact with to get tested for COVID-19. My friend and I kept calling NCDC to get tested. At 12am, an ambulance was at my house. I woke from sleep and was crying. I got to the isolation centre, but no one was there to receive me.

“I waited in the ambulance for two hours. The nurses eventually came out and treated me like a plague. I sat in the ambulance feeling rejected.

“After two hours, I was taken to my space. I felt lonely, bored and disconnected from the outside world. Few days after, another patient came in. We bonded. Days later, patients trooped in. I was wondering if people were observing self-isolation and social distancing because I was so scared for Nigeria.”

Osowobi, who is a TIME 100 NEXT Honouree explained further: “The next days were tough. No appetite. The nausea, vomit and stooling were unbearable.”

On the medications given to her that changed her status from COVID-19 positive to negative, she said, “I was on drugs daily. Sometimes, I would take eight tablets in the morning, 13 tablets in the afternoon, and 10 at night. My system threw everything out. Water and food were all disgusting.”

She expressed her happiness when the result changed from positive to negative. “The doctors shared good news that I tested negative for COVID-19 and I shared this news with family friends.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had announced that five COVID-19 patients had been discharged last Monday after testing negative twice.

The state has now discharged a total of eight COVID-19 patients while 60 patients are still on admission.

The governor, who revealed this through his Twitter handle, said: “We have just discharged five formerly positive COVID-19 patients from our Infectious Disease Hospital after treatment and multiple testing by our specialists.”

