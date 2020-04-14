COVID-19: Students to receive lectures via NTA, FRCN, says FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has said that plans were being made for students in the nation’s tertiary institutions to receive lectures via the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the 11th joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

There has been calls for the government to find a way of getting education to the students who have been forced to remain at home following the closure of the schools as part of efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of my tertiary institutions are already giving their lessons, some online, and the ministry is working with the Nigeria Television Authority and the FRCN to start giving lectures, not just because of COVID-19, I hope this would become a permanent feature of our education system.

“Lessons would be given online. Last time I met with the vice-chancellors, I even talked to the press and told them I have directed institutions of higher learning to start thinking of giving people lessons where they are.

“I am also aware that there are some private institutions who are already giving lessons online,” Adamu said.

There is concerns over compliance by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU have been on strike since early March over their disagreement with the government salary payment method. It is also complaining that some members are not being paid salaries but Adamu said he was not aware the government is owing any ASUU member salaries.

He said: “I know the directive of the president is, despite the lockdown, nobody should have his salary withheld.

“But since I am just coming today, and I have been meeting the education family through Zoom at home, but I hope to be at the office tomorrow and then I would find out if there is anybody and then I would attend to that.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, who acknowledged that the world had changed as a result of the pandemic, added that: “The way we interact with each other, conduct our businesses and trade, travel, educate our children and earn our livelihoods will be different.”

Buhari gave this hint in a broadcast to Nigerians last Monday night over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“To ensure our economy adapts to this new reality, I am directing the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Communication and Digital Economy, Science and Technology, Transportation, Aviation, Interior, Health, Works and Housing, Labour and Employment and Education to jointly develop a comprehensive policy for a ‘Nigerian economy functioning with COVID-19’

“The Ministers will be supported by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and Economic Sustainability Committee in executing this mandate.”

