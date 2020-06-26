COVID-19 stops 4-year-old’s surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

The inter-state travel ban imposed over the coronavirus pandemic in the country has stalled the surgery of Saidu a four-year-old boy from Potiskum without anus.

The story of Saidu was first featured in Kanem Trust seven months ago.

Sa’idu’s father, Mohammed Babi, told Kanem Trust that his son was scheduled to undergo operation in April but it was cancelled due to coronavirus travel ban.

“Although doctors asked us not to worry, I can tell you that this surgery is the best thing that would happen to us because at the moment my son can not attend school or play among his mates because of his condition,” the father said.

He said he was in touch with both the donor and the doctors about the child’s condition.

Malama Aisha, mother of Sa’idu explained that her little child still could only pass stool through two tubes inserted at the lower part of his abdomen.

Following an earlier report by Kanem Trust, a good Samaritan offered to pay for the surgery .

Sa’idu was taken to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where doctors said they would perform surgery to correct his situation but gave him time to put on weight before it could be performed.

