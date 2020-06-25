COVID-19: Stop, don’t drop

ADVERTISEMENT

It was recently reported that following the interment of a COVID-19 patient at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja (Nigeria), a Mortician dumped his disposable safety coverall in a public space; the Public Health Department in Nigeria had to intervene to decontaminate the space. This is an example where poor management of contaminated PPE may increase the spread of the viral disease.

A recent research conducted by Stewards of the Environment for Sustainable Change Initiative (SESCI)/Stop Don’t Drop, an Abuja based NGO in Nigeria, which is the first report on micro- plastics in sediments and water from a fresh water body dam in Nigeria, reported that micro-plastics, medical wastes and pharmaceuticals were found in water and sediment of Usuma Dam, the major source of portable water for residents of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, Nigeria. It is therefore pertinent to ensure that there is effective management of COVID-19 waste, so they don’t end up in our waterways and water bodies.

Improper disposal or disinfection of plastic bottles used for packaging drinks and water sold in healthcare facilities and isolation centres may be another potential source of viral spread. The used bottles may be contaminated with the virus, and disposed/used bottles are often collected and reused to package locally made drinks and herbal medicines that are sold across the country. The re-use of contaminated plastic bottles would certainly increase the spread of viral diseases especially where it is not properly washed.

The grass root mobilisation of communities and local governments is very essential in this regard, because adequate public orientation will change the attitudes of people in realising that effective waste management, especially COVID-19 waste, is not the responsibility of the government alone.

Aisha Agyeno, Stewards of the Environment for Sustainable Change Initiative (SESCI)/Stop Don’t Drop aishaagyeno@gmail.com

