COVID-19: States that have banned Sallah festivities

As Muslims prepare to perform the 2020 Eid-ul-Kabir celebration, various state governments have banned Sallah festivities as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Federal Government had urged state governors to impose a ban on Sallah festivities in order to maintain the success recorded in the fight against the pandemic.

Some state governors have so far heeded to the call by the federal government to restrict the annual Sallah activities but also allowed for congregational prayer at Eid grounds.

The following are some of the states that have imposed a ban on Sallah celebration festivities;

Ganduje bans traditional festivities in Kano

The Kano State Government on Wednesday announced the cancellation of all traditional Sallah festivities to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir in the state.

The government said the decision was part of its effort to consolidate on the successes achieved in the fight against COVID-9 and the relaxation of lockdown in many states of the federation, including Kano.

The state’s Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said while permission was granted for the conduct of Eid congregational prayers across the state, such would be under strict observance of safety protocols, which are also to be supervised by government officials.

The government also instructed that all the five Emirs in the state should go to the Eid Prayer Ground in their respective domains in a motor vehicle and that there would be no visitations and other traditional outings in the Emirates.

Police ban Eid prayers in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command on Wednesday, said there will be no prayers on all Eid grounds during 2020 Eid-el-Kabir prayers.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, said that the decision was taken following a meeting held with all security agencies, religious leaders, and other critical stakeholders in the state.

The police, however, said prayers could be observed at Area/Ward Mosques with not more than fifty (50) worshippers in line with the state government directives on COVID-19 protocol.

The statement added that: “There is a total ban on the use of tricycles (Keke) during these periods (Thursday 30th and Friday 31st July 2020) within Jos metropolis and Bukuru areas of the State.

“All recreational centers such as the National Museum, Zoo, Wildlife Park, etc in the State will be closed down for one week effective from Friday 31st July 2020.”

Eid prayers to hold in mosques only — FCT Minister

The Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has said that Eid prayers are allowed to hold only on mosques premises as part of efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the FCT.

According to a statement by the Minister’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Tony Ogunleye, the minister gave the order when he chaired a meeting between the FCTA and members of a delegation from the FCT League of Imams Initiative led by its Chairman, Imam (Dr) Tajudeen M.B Adigun to discuss the modalities of holding Eid prayers for the upcoming Eid-il-Kabir celebrations.

The minister also stated that there will be no Eid prayers at the National Eid prayer ground and that Eid prayers should last for a maximum of one hour only.

He added that all other Eid celebrations and activities should be confined to homes as the extant guidelines on the closure of public parks, recreation, entertainment, and sporting areas still subsists, he said.

Osun cancels Eid Prayers

The Osun State Government has banned Eid prayers in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji confirmed that there would be no Eid prayers because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The SSG said Juma’at prayers would hold in line with the existing safety protocols and guidelines.

He noted that the state is still recording rising figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases amidst an active community transmission stage of the pandemic.

Niger Gov bans Sallah festivities

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has banned all Eid-el Kabir festivities across all the eight emirates in the State.

In a statement issued by Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG) and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane disclosed that while the State Governor granted permission for the conduct of Eid congregational prayers in Jumma’at Mosques across the state, such would be done under strict compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The SSG explained that the decision to ban the festivities as part of the government’s effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus as well as consolidate the successes achieved in the fight against the pandemic.

He urged Muslims to use this period of Eid-el Kabir Sallah celebration to increase supplications and prayers to Almighty Allah for an end to the coronavirus pandemic as well as security challenges bedeviling the State and the country at large.

The SSG also appreciated the dedication and sacrifice of health workers in the State who are the first line of defense against the coronavirus pandemic and urged them to sustain the tempo to achieve the set objectives.

No Eid prayers in Kwara

The Kwara State Government has canceled Eid-el Kabir prayers.

Addressing journalists at the Deputy Governor’s Lodge in Ilorin, the deputy governor and chairman of the state technical committee on COVID- 19, Kayode Alabi, said the cancellation became necessary given the huge numbers that are expected to gather for eid prayers and the possibility of such gatherings leading to a spike in cases and potential deaths.

He said, “Government, in consultation with the Council of Ulama, under His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, hereby cancels congregational eid prayers for 2020 across the state. This is a tough decision, but it was made in the interest of all of us.”

He noted that there would be Friday prayers as it has been restored but in strict compliance with the rules of physical distancing and the use of facemasks.

No Sallah festivities in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Government has also suspended all Sallah festivities in the state.

However, the state government allowed for Eid grounds to open for Eid-el-Kabir prayers

