COVID-19: StarTimes to broadcast ‘Concert for a Healthy Planet’ in support of WHO

StarTimes has announced plans to broadcast a historical event tagged “Concert for a Healthy Planet’’ in support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

The online concert led by the Grammy Award Winner, Ricky Kej LIVE at One Page Spotlight will be aired on Wednesday, April 22 at 3:30 pm on StarTimes free-to-air channel, ST Guide and its streaming mobile app, StarTimes ON.

The historical concert will ensemble a 40 stellar musicians from 6 countries that include; South African flutist; Wouter Kellerman, Senegalese singer; Baaba Maal, American singers; Laura Dickinson and Lonnie Park, Indian instrumentalist; Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, and the Mzansi Youth Choir from Soweto.

Speaking on the development, StarTimes Vice-President Luis Lu noted that it is an honor for StarTimes to support this inspiring event that will make people closer on this special day.

According to her, “The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge globally and as a media group, it is our responsibility to ensure that African families can safely enjoy Earth Day’s celebrations and express their support for international communities in its efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Luis furthered maintained that “Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, StarTimes has launched a series of video-based initiatives to raise awareness about the pandemic with promotional materials that will further, create awareness-based on WHO advice.”

