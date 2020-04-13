COVID-19 spread is slowing down in Nigeria – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has said that the spread of COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this on Monday in Abuja at the 10th joint national briefing of the PTF on COVID-19.

He assured that the task force was already making a headway in the fight against the disease and urged Nigerians to continue to maintain the calm, observed all the advisories and continue showing understanding.

He said: “Since the broadcast of the President on Sunday 29th March, 2020, the Presidential Task Force has, with your support, accomplished the following objectives that underpinned the measure: Slow down the spread in order so as not to overwhelm our fragile health system; Intensified case identification, testing and isolation, Intensified contact listing and isolation -(92 percent of all contacts have been identified).”

He also said the government had: “Increased laboratories by 100 percent (Lagos -3; Abuja-2; Irua-1; Ibadan UCH-1; Iree-1; Jos-1; Kano-1; Abakaliki-1).

“There are now 11 laboratories in the network. Increased testing by 50 percent, to the current capacity of 1,500 tests per day, with over 6,000 tests done. Procurement concluded for new high throughout testing by end of the month.

“Distributed Personal Protective Equipment to over 40,000 healthcare workers – there have been no stockouts. Trained over 7,000 Healthcare workers on infection prevention and control. Deployed NCDC teams to 19 states. Visited Lagos to evaluate the readiness.”

He added that despite the achievements, the PTF is convinced that it must deliver more.

“While we recognize the difficulties associated with such an unprecedented action, we remain certain however, that it is a step in the right direction for us to secure a healthier tomorrow.”

Mustapha also commended the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), other well-meaning organisations and individuals for supporting the steps so far taken by the government.

He warned that the COVID-19 war was still ragging and all hands must remain on deck until the virus is overcome.

