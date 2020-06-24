COVID-19 spikes drug abuse – NDLEA

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions had increased cases of drug addiction, experimentation of newer concoctions and self-mediation by drug addicts.

NDLEA Chief Executive, Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah, said this in Abuja Monday during a virtual meeting/press conference in commemoration of the 2020 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

He said 9,444 persons were arrested for drug-related offences in 2019 and 1,195 convicted; while 795 drug dependent persons were counselled.

“In the light of the prevailing atmosphere of COVID-19, drug dependent persons are more acutely at risk because of their usually attendant underling health issues, social stigmatization, and the death of access to health care.

“Making matters worse is the fact that the front burner currently is the exclusive pressure of COVID-19, other matters less so,” he said.

