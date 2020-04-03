Covid-19: Sokoto releases 105 inmates

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto state government has released 105 inmates as part of precautionary measures against coronavirus in the state.

Their release was sequel to the directive of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Sa’idu Sifawa that all inmates with minor offences, awaiting trials that were unable to meet their bail conditions should be released.

A statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the Sokoto High Court of Justice, Bashar Ibrahim Tambuwal said the released inmates comprised those with cases at magistrate court and Shari’a courts in the state.

The statement added that the inmates were released between Wednesday, 1st and Thursday 2nd.

It noted that the decision was to reduce the risk of contracting the global pandemic known as COVID 19 in the state.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Health, Ali Inname said that the state maintained its zero-case status as the two reported cases turned out to be false alert.

According to Inname, four of the 11 that recently returned from abroad had completed their 14-day in isolation without presenting any symptom of the disease.

“The remaining ones were still being monitored,” he said

