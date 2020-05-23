COVID-19: Sokoto discharges 90 patients

ADVERTISEMENT

Ninety patients have been discharged so far in Sokoto while active cases of coronavirus stood at 13 as at Friday ,Chairman State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 Dr Ali Inname has disclosed.

inname who is also the State Commissioner for Health revealed that a total of 617 test had been conducted out of which 116 test positive for coronavirus and that 13 deaths were recorded.

“Our innovative approach of the 3Ts (Trace, Test and Treat) has been proactive and effective in aligning the various stages of identification, testing and treatment of suspected and confirmed cases in the State,” he asserted.

Inname said Sokoto state in collaboration with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), The World Health Organization (WHO) and many other stakeholders had been working round the clock to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

The stressed the need for Muslims to adhere to the position taken by His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar and other stake-holders, on the need to observe the Eid-Fitr in compliance with other safety protocols.

He also pointed out:”This is not the best time to embark on festive visitation; rather, we encourage you to make use of social media or any other means of communication to extend best wishes to fellow Muslim Ummah and loved ones.”

“But where the visitation became necessary social distancing, use of face mask and constant use of sanitizers at interval should be applicable,” he added.

Inname appealed to all Muslims to pray for the state and country in general during the Eid-fitr prayers for Allah’s intervention for the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

