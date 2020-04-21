COVID-19: Six Okada riders returning from Lagos nabbed in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the vigilante group manning Tafawa Balewa estate area of Bauchi metropolis have arrested six commercial motorcycle (Okada) riders who recently returned to the state from Lagos.

The Okada riders returned to the state on board a trailer carrying Federal Government palliatives to Borno state.

A member of the vigilantes, who asked not to be named, told Daily Trust that the Okada riders were among the 15 persons on board the trailer from Lagos on its way to Maiduguri in Borno state.

“Unfortunately five of the riders dropped in Jos, six others here in Bauchi and the remaining four riders will be dropping in Potiskum in Yobe state. The trailer and the remaining riders have already left Bauchi for their destination,” he said.

He said, “When we saw them coming on their bikes, we stopped and asked them from where they are coming from and luckily they said from Lagos.

“Although they did not show any symptoms but we suspect their intrusion into Bauchi from Lagos where the prevalent of coronavirus is higher than the state.

“We arrested and kept them all through the night and inform the police who evacuated them to the isolation centre in Bayara General Hospital Bauchi.”

When contacted, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, confirmed the incident and said that the samples of Okada riders were received and taken to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for evaluation.

“If the result is negative we will release them to go to their respective destination,” he added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App