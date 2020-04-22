Covid-19: Shippers’ Council pushes for reduction in cost of haulage at seaport

ADVERTISEMENT

Worried by the increase in the cost if doing business at the Seaports, the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), said it jas directed haulage operators to reduce their freight rates.

It said the move is also aimed at decongesting the nation’s seaports amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Executive Secretary, NSC, Barr. Hassan Bello, dropped this hunts yesterday during a meeting with truck owners under the aegis of Council of Maritime Truck Union and Association (COMTUA).

Bello said the truck owners must sacrifice and contribute to the sustainability of the nation’s economy during the crisis.

According to him, the nation doesn’t need astronomical or unrealistic freight rate as the ports need to be decongested to forestall congestion of the seaports.

He said, “We are here to discuss about the issue of cost, NSC has tried to bring out indicative freight rate for guidance though we are not directing you to obey that but what we are doing is what is obtainable anywhere in the world. We can’t continue to have price differentials at whims and caprice of the owners there must be some guidelines on freight rate just like we are doing with shipping companies, terminal operators and consolidators.

“Everyone must have a price regime and we are not fixing the price, we are leaving that to demand and supply but we said there must be some limit because Shippers abroad everyday make enquiries but we are at lost because no standard indicative rate. We want you to help us to have a standard rate so that there will be competition.”

He said reason for the reduction in the cost is a form of sacrifice from the truck owners saying the agency will further engage the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on reduction of their charges.

“We want you to look at the cost because everyone is making a sacrifice, the terminal operators, shipping companies have made sacrifice and we are looking at NPA and NIMASA so that they will reduce their cost during this time as their contributions to the Nigerian economy. Please don’t allow Nigeria economy to be at stand still and after the Covid-19 we dont want it to be written that it is owners of trucks that let the nation down.”

“We are stakeholders’ sensitive, we appeal to your patriotic sentiment to keep people in employment, operate to the port and let’s clear the cargoes. Right now there are vessels lining up to come into the port to discharge but there is no space so, I know the usual strategy is taking empties and bring laden but we need to look at the need of the country and we need to make sacrifice, so I appeal to you to look at the cost because we don’t need astronomical or unrealistic cost and these trucks must have easier access to come in and out in a very organised manner and give them access to take already available cargoes.”

He stated that since the council and NPA have both secured storage and rent free period for importers, the haulage operators should also ensure movement of the cargoes out of the port.

“We cannot over emphasize the important of hauliers to the economy especially now that we are having to face this pandemic. What we want is for the haulier to ensure port operation is done.

Shippers Council have secured demurrage free period during the lockdown and NPA has also secured 21 days free rent period from the terminal and these combination has given us relief and advantage to take as much as possible cargoes out of the port but there are limitation in truck and that is why am appealing to you to help us find solution because have been going through the terminal almost everyday and the rate of occupancy is getting to 90 percent that there is no space for cargoes at the terminal anymore and this is because trucks are not coming to evacuate cargoes.

“Let us use this opportunity – rent and demurage free period- and since the road is free so no better time to deploy trucks and also try as much as you can to galvanise your business plans and effort to ensure cargoes are brought out of the port.

Also speaking, the general coordinator, Council of Maritime Truck Unions and Association (COMTUA), Stephen Okafor agreed that the truck owners will lower to price to meet present realities.

