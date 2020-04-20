COVID-19: SGF apologises for violating protocols at Abba Kyari’s burial

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has apologised for the controversy that greeted his committee members’ conduct at the burial of Mallam Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, at the weekend.

He was speaking on Monday in Abuja at the 15th joint national briefing of the task force.

Nigerians have taken to the social media to criticize the violation of the principle of social distancing at the burial ceremony of the late Chief of Staff to the president in Abuja.

But Mustapha said he regretted the unintentional violation of the principles and protocols that form the core of their messaging to Nigerians, at the funeral of the late Chief of Staff.

He said the principles include: the guidance provided on mass gatherings; social distancing; personal hygiene; and restriction of movements.

Mustapha said that lessons have been learnt, appropriate measures taken to close all gaps and assured all Nigerians of their safety and the determination of the PTF to combat the pandemic.

While noting that the nation was far from breakthrough on overcoming the scourge of the virus, he said every life is precious to the country and every loss challenges the efforts the committee had put into the fight.

“On the 17th of April 2020, we lost the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari. He was fully committed to ensuring Nigeria responded effectively to the challenge of COVID-19 and he died in the line of duty. We will always remember his robust efforts, his dedication and unwavering commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to manage the impact of this pandemic.

“This development has renewed our resolve to remain focused on the response to COVID-19 in honour of the late Chief of Staff and those that have fallen victim to this pandemic. This is indeed not a joke but a fight that must be won.

“Given the increase in the number of confirmed cases in the last week, the PTF remains conscious of the fact that we are far from the end of this outbreak in Nigeria.

“We, therefore, must focus even more vigorously on our strategy of increasing testing, isolating confirmed cases, following up with contacts of cases and managing confirmed cases to recovery,” he said.

He added that the significant increase in the number of cases and distribution across states underscored the importance of remaining focused as citizens and as a nation because of the enormity of the challenges ahead.

“This is the time for all hands to be on deck so that the PTF can improve on its delivery. We must all come together because we face a common enemy and potential risk. We must flatten the curve at all cost and restore our country to full activity,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App