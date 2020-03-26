COVID-19: Security personnel deployed ahead of Juma’at prayers, church services

ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of Operation Safe Haven’s (OPSH) personnel were on Thursday evening deployed within Jos, Plateau state capital, ahead of Friday’s Juma’at prayers, Daily Trust reports.

The security personnel comprising of the military, police and civil defence, among others arrived Yantaya Junction, closed to the Juma’at Mosque of Izalatil Bid’a waikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) in the metropolis.

They asked traders in the area, who flouted government directives, to close their shops and vacate the area.

It was also observed that the military’s special task force, based in the state, was also operating around the environ.

Our correspondent reports that the security operatives arrived the junction in five military operational vehicles.

On arrival, they announced to residents and passersby in the area through a Public Address System that there wouldn’t be Juma’at prayers tomorrow and church services on Sunday.

Daily Trust gathered that the security partrol was part of measures to enforce the state government’s directive to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease in the state.

A reliable security source, who craved anonymity, said the deployment was to compel Muslims faithful who might want to disobey the government’s safety directives to obedience.

