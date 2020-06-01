COVID-19: Schools remain closed — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal government has maintained that schools would remain closed for now as the country’s total coronavirus infections top 10,000.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at the 38th joint national briefing of the task force.

He said the PTF is working to ensure that the Federal Ministry of Education develop guidelines and protocols for safe reopening of schools.

The SGF also warned that the nation is yet to reach the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic infection thus the citizens should brace up for more cases.

Apparently yielding to religious leaders demands, the SGF announced the relaxation of restriction on places of worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments.

The government also eased the total lockdown of Kano State

According to him, these are parts of the recommendations the PTF submitted and which were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd-29th June, 2020, and subject to review.

“Ban on inter-state travels except for movement of agricultural produce, petroleum products, manufactured goods and essential services; managed access to markets and locations of economic activity to limit the risk of transmission; mandatory use of non-medical face masks in public places;

“Mandatory provision of handwashing facilities/sanitisers in all public places; extensive temperature checks in public places; maintaining two metres between people in public places; strengthening infection prevention and control at healthcare facilities; isolation of vulnerable populations (elderly and those with underlying health conditions),” Mustapha said.

He said that the PTF would also engage in massive information and education campaigns.; deepening of collaborative efforts with the community leaders, civil society, faith-based organisations, traditional institutions; continuous mobilisation of state governments to take up greater role in the implementation of the guidelines and advisories provided by the PTF.

“Continued provision of support by the NCDC to States through guidelines to shape decision-making in responding to high burden LGAs and Wards; and easing the total lockdown of Kano State and introduction of Phase One of the Eased Lockdown,” he added.

