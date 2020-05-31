COVID-19: Saudi Arabia approves re-opening of Madinah mosque

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saudi Arabian government has approved the re-opening of Masjid Al Nabawi, Madinah gradually from today 31 May 2020, with precautionary measures.

According to the approved guidelines, the permitted access of Masjid Al Nabawi, Madinah will be in the courtyards and the King Fahad Expansion of the mosque.

It stated that men will be allowed to enter Masjid Al Nabawi through Al-Hijrah Gate No. 4, Quba Gate No. 5, King Saud Gate No 8, Imam Al-Bukhari Gate No. 10, King Fahd Gate No. 21, King Abdulaziz Gate No 34, and Makkah Gate No. 37 while the Salam Gate will remain closed.

It added that women will be allowed to enter through gates 13, 17, 25, 29 all from today.

“The Old Mosque and Ziyarah (visitation) to the Rawdah (resting place of Prophet Muhammad) and Riyadh Al Jannah will remain suspended.

“The mosque will be closed as soon as it reaches 40 percent of capacity.

“Prayers will be performed on marble floors all carpets have been removed,” it added.

On precautionary measures for public entry in Masjid al Nabawi, Madinah from today, it stated that everyone is required to wear masks, children are not allowed, maintain a gap on a row from each worshiper.

It added: “Supply of Zamzam water will remain suspended, mosque will be closed at 40 percent capacity, iftar service remains suspended, and visitation to Rawdah and Riyadh al Jannah remains suspended.”

