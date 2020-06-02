COVID-19: Rivers begins decontamination of public places

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State Government has commenced decontamination of public places as part of measures to keep the state safe from coronavirus.

Governor Nyesom Wike, who flagged off the programme on Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said all public places in the state will be decontaminated.

He restated his administration’s commitment to the protection of the lives of everyone living and doing business in the state.

”I have always said that the lives of Rivers people and those living and doing business in the state are paramount.

“Part of the reason why markets are still shut is because we have not decontaminated them.

“As we decontaminate the markets, particularly the ones in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas, traders will undertake to abide by all relevant protocols because we are talking about the lives of people.

“All public and private schools will be decontaminated before schools open.

“Churches and motor parks will also be decontaminated,” he stated.

The governor reiterated that coronavirus is real and that people who denied its existence have started believing due to the number of persons that have died.

In his speech, the Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency, Felix Obuah, said the decontamination team made up of medical and environmental experts was put in place in line with the governor’s directives to decontaminate public places in the state.

