Covid-19: Reps to verify authenticity of Kyari’s purported letter

The House of Representatives has disclosed that, it is investigating the existence as well as the authenticity of the letter purportedly written by Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari to the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The purported letter addressed to the Speaker was seen on various online platforms including twitter and Facebook.

In the letter, Kyari purportedly wrote that, some lawmakers who returned to the country from overseas trips refused to be screened for coronaVirus at Nigerian Airports.

Responding to inquiries by our reporters on Monday, the House Spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) in a WhatssApp message stated: “We are still investigating the authenticity of that letter.”

Kalu who also came back into the country from Dubai some weeks ago stated that he was screened at the Airport on entry “Yes, I was” he replied in a WhatssApp message.

The receipt or authenticity of the purported letter has not been disclosed by the Speaker’s office when our reporters inquired on telephone.

However, a source at the office told our reporter on telephone that, they have received inquiries about the said letter and are trying to verify its receipt and authenticity.

