Covid-19: Reps PDP caucus urges FG to halt VAT, add more palliative

ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government stop Value Added Tax (VAT) on goods and service and further reduce pump price of fuel to be at par with the reduction in crude oil price.

In a statement on Saturday, the PDP Caucus Leader, Ogundu Kingsley Chinda (PDP,Rivers) described the reduction of fuel pump price from N145 to N125 and other palliative measures put in place by the Federal Government as cosmetic.

“This intervention is cosmetic and cannot offer succour for the pending hardship the generality of Nigerians, especially the poor (about 85% of our population) are likely to suffer following the scary combination of the drastic fall in oil prices and the Coronavirus pandemic and it’s devastating consequences as recorded in advanced economies.

“It is saddening to note that while governments of other countries have braced up to the challenges of the outbreak of the deadly virus, and provided their citizens palliative measures to cushion the effects of the shutdowns, Nigeria is yet to come up with any tangible plan for its citizens,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The House PDP caucus stated that, it was amazed by the poor response of the Federal Government as well as the lacklustre attitude of President Muhammadu Buhari to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in the country.

It however said the Nigerian President remains tight-lipped and “Missing In Action” adding that, it took a sustained public outcry for the government to impose travel restrictions on 13 countries with over one thousand cases despite the gradual but steady increase in the number of infected persons in the country.

The caucus therefore called on the President to as a matter of urgency, address the nation and reassure Nigerians on the state of preparedness and open up free testing and treatment centres in all Zones in the Country.

It also urged the Federal Government to make electricity available and free for citizens within the period.

“Disburse the sum of N5 billion Naira as business loans in every state of the Federation to stimulate SMEs and business in the country,” the caucus urged.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App