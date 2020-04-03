Covid-19: Rep calls for more access to laboratory tests

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Chief Whip of House of Representatives, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has called on government at all levels to ensure that more people have access to laboratory tests for Covid-19.

The lawmaker, who stated this in a press statement which she personally signed, also urged security agencies and all Task Force set up by Federal and State Governments to treat people with dignity and respect.

“It is needless to stop people from getting coronavirus tests by harassing and shouting at them” she said.

Onyejeocha enjoined the people of Abia state to adhere strictly to the preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19, especially the stay-at-home order.

“I urged the people of Isuikwato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency to remain vigilant and to observe all the necessary guidelines issued by the government and other Health Authorities to stay safe” she added.

She highlighted the necessity for constant hand- washing, observing basic hygiene practices, social distancing as well as the use of alcohol- based hand sanitizers to stem the tides of transmission and infection with the virus.

The lawmaker further applauded the efforts of government in containing the spread of the virus, while stressing the need for more action in providing basic amenities like electricity and water to people as everybody is forced to stay at home.

Onyejeocha also called on her constituents to cooperate with authorities and evoke their traditional communal spirit of giving and sharing whatever they have with others, especially with the vulnerable ones among them.

She said that arrangements have been made for the distribution of Food, hand sanitisers, face masks, gloves and Medical items to her constituents to ameliorate the burden occasioned by the stay at home order.

